Glenmede Trust Company Na Stake in Caci International Cl A (CACI) Has Decreased by $20.66 Million; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Stake in Nike (NKE) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 101,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 206,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.30 million, down from 308,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $227.07. About 88,900 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman And Chairman Of The Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association Of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 284,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10.36 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $869.61M, down from 10.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 3.20M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 966,441 shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $127.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 189,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company invested in 62,389 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.05% or 46,381 shares. Summit Financial Strategies reported 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited New York holds 14,080 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Mngmt Llc owns 48,125 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,010 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.19 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 3,193 are owned by Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,595 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd holds 37,759 shares. Monetta Serv Inc invested in 0.63% or 11,000 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 110,430 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt Incorporated holds 23,737 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 34,747 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.55% or 49,448 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 55,545 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.38% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 83,161 shares. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.17% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 33,277 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,866 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.04% or 5,300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,942 shares to 18,761 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Grid Plc Sp Adr by 36,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,044 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali New Com (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94M for 21.75 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.