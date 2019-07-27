Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised Radian Group (RDN) Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Intersect Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 1,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 15,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.72 million, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 1.97M shares traded or 43.93% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corp holds 23,904 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 439 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 167,645 shares. Moreover, Amer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signature Est & Ltd Liability Co reported 2.03% stake. Maryland stated it has 18,428 shares. Hartford Invest Company has 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 24,470 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,317 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Lau Assocs Lc holds 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 766 shares. Amer Research And owns 2,448 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Corporation New York owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 156 shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 3.92% or 136,000 shares.

