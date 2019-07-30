Glenmede Trust Company Na Raised By $710,446 Its J2 Global (JCOM) Position; Immunomedics Has 1.29 Sentiment

Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 102 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 79 decreased and sold their holdings in Immunomedics Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 160.01 million shares, up from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Immunomedics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 41 Increased: 58 New Position: 44.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased J2 Global Inc (JCOM) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 8,261 shares as J2 Global Inc (JCOM)’s stock rose 2.97%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 586,449 shares with $50.79M value, up from 578,188 last quarter. J2 Global Inc now has $4.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 65,057 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “j2 Global Is A Sleeper – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Match Group a Strong Buy on Growing Clout of Dating Apps – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Internet Stocks to Snap Up in 2H19 for a Winning Portfolio (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “j2 Cloud Services’ MyHealth Inbox Empowers Patients with Document Portability – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire (GWRE) Strengthens PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Com stake by 17,104 shares to 4,500 valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 8,293 shares and now owns 146,591 shares. Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 44,364 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Co has 1.77% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 6,629 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2.18% or 364,958 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 4.46 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Cardinal Cap Management has 9,421 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.86% stake. Acadian Asset has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 12,643 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 5.57M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. 13,688 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 209,361 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 4,100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Susquehanna maintained j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 812,062 shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) has declined 20.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS 3Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANTM, WBA, IMMU – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FOCUS-Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimental treatments – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NewLink Genetics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity.