Glenmede Trust Company Na Lowered Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by $1.48 Million as Share Price Declined; As Zebra Tech (ZBRA) Share Price Rose, Halsey Associates Has Boosted Holding by $12.14 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 52,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.77 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 943,250 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 15/03/2018 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N EXPLORING A SALE BY TALKING TO OTHER COMPANIES AND INVESTMENT FIRMS, HAS YET TO AGREE TERMS FOR PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST PEB.N TO PARTICIPATE IN SALE PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 12/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST SAYS CO “QUICKLY DISCOVERED” THE ERROR AND IMMEDIATELY REMOVED THE DOCUMENT FROM ITS WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 16/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Review Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Same-Property RevPar $195.17; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $209.2. About 270,888 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 695 shares to 1,140 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 39,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. PEB’s profit will be $101.90 million for 9.04 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 6,988 shares to 71,652 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,868 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX).