Glenmede Trust Company Na Lowered Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Declined; Coty (COTY) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Decreased Its Position by $4.30 Million

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 390,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 356,705 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 747,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 8.93M shares traded or 61.24% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 22,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 42,986 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 64,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 829,977 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.99 million for 8.04 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 372 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Ser. Prudential Incorporated has 229,020 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 58 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc holds 13,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Llc accumulated 22,100 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 245,782 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.08% or 3,955 shares. 7,153 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs Inc invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Winch Advisory Svcs Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 372,513 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated stated it has 6,124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.15% or 34,375 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Oakworth Inc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 1,952 shares to 37,269 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 19,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp invested in 153,901 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 37,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 521,243 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.04% or 241,483 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Limited holds 0.01% or 34,873 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 317,400 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 8,544 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 249,498 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Street owns 22.94M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.77 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2.09M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.25% or 2.32 million shares in its portfolio.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 4,484 shares to 8,793 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 24,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 28.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

