Glenmede Trust Company Na Lowered Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake By $19.12 Million; Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 31 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 21 trimmed and sold equity positions in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 62.45 million shares, up from 59.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Global Eagle Entertainment Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 15 New Position: 16.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 99.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 2.73 million shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 7,549 shares with $60,000 value, down from 2.74M last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $489.35 million valuation. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 5.01M shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.53 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6198. About 69,455 shares traded. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) has declined 68.84% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for 28.98 million shares. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc owns 191,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 8.84 million shares. The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.13% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.93 million shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. had bought 10,000 shares worth $80,600.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Delek Us Holdings Inc stake by 108,628 shares to 523,630 valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings stake by 153,343 shares and now owns 622,872 shares. Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) was raised too.