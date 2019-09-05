Glenmede Trust Company Na Increases Stake in Td Ameritrade Holding (AMTD); Malaga Cove Capital Holding in Inogen (INGN) Has Increased by $534,850 as Stock Declined

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.39. About 31,206 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) by 33598.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 664,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 666,218 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.30 million, up from 1,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 181,494 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $3.05, EST. $3.13; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 27/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – Millennials Shower Pets with Financial Attention

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt Spdr Fund (XLY) by 3,472 shares to 20,616 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 18,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,661 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

