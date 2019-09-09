Glenmede Trust Company Na Increases Holding in Bank Of America (BAC); As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Lowered Holding

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 17,813 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $167.28. About 257,546 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 137,931 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.18M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 56.81M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assocs holds 0.11% or 24,902 shares. Burns J W And Communication Inc has invested 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 12,472 are held by Amer Asset Mngmt. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 135,637 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore reported 140,426 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 88,212 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability Co has 222,292 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. 1.05 million are owned by Gluskin Sheff. Beach Invest Mgmt Lc invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nexus Investment reported 22,100 shares stake. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.06% or 1.72M shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Howe & Rusling reported 314,745 shares stake. Valley Advisers reported 16,018 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,794 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Investors Shouldn't Fear Buffett's "Silent Warning" on Stocks – The Motley Fool" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance" published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com" published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com" with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 113,053 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $173.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,920 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews Japan Fund Inst.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares to 102,007 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).