Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Position in Vocera Communications Com (VCRA) as Stock Price Declined; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Axiom International Investors Has Boosted by $936,650 Its Holding

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc Com (VCRA) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 144,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.53M, up from 968,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 285,495 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 17,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 288,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 271,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 1.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 86,853 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $28.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 395,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13M shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.