Glenmede Trust Company Na Holds Holding in Wells Fargo Co (WFC); Thompson Investment Management Boosted Its Noble Enrgy Com (NBL) Holding by $346,944; Shares Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 40,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 982,659 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.48M, up from 941,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 25.15M shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Is Poised to Boost Auto Lending; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Noble Enrgy Inc Com (NBL) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 14,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 147,669 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 133,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Noble Enrgy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 4.81 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 131,919 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $355.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares High Dividend Equity Fd (HDV) by 13,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,239 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

