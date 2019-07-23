Glenmede Trust Company Na Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Has Lowered by $50.16 Million as Share Price Declined; Harding Loevner LP Cut Ecopetrol S A (EC) Position as Valuation Declined

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 597,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,965 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 640,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 2.46 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 26,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 764,409 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39M, down from 790,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 398,000 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. Reports Liquidation of One of Its Subsidiariesin Spain; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – ESTIMATES QUANTITY OF OIL THAT FLOWED INTO WATER SOURCES AT 550 BARRELS, MIXED WITH MUD AND RAINWATER; 09/04/2018 – ECOPETROL S.A. LIQUIDATION OF ONE OF UNITS; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL HAS REDUCED FOREIGN CRUDE IMPORTS TO 30 PCT OF CARTAGENA REFINERY’S INPUT VS 55-60 PCT A YEAR AGO -CEO; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q NET INCOME COP2.62T; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 81,181 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $428.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

More notable recent Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bullish On Oil? Bet On Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 297,997 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $37.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 303,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Fund (USMV).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.60 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” on July 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell names Ken Lane executive vice president, Global Olefins & Polyolefins – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

