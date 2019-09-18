Glenmede Trust Company Na Holding In Cdk Global (CDK) Was Raised; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Mig Capital Has Lifted Its Stake

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70 million, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 498,416 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 207.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 45,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 68,088 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, up from 22,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 214,901 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 16,158 shares to 486,165 shares, valued at $16.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Insignia Group Added as Publisher on Fortellis Automotive Exchangeâ„¢ Platform – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For CDK Global – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes CDK Global (CDK) a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like CDK Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CDK) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

