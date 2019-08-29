Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Upped Its Comerica (CMA) Holding by $1.42 Million as Valuation Declined; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Cut Its Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Holding as Shares Were Volatile

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $689.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.665. About 25,609 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 19,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 590,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.32 million, up from 571,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 411,174 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Ex/Im Bank USA: Comerica is EXIM’s Lender of the Year; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr owns 725 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 262,927 shares. Blue Chip Incorporated invested in 0.23% or 13,401 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 285,454 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). King Luther Mngmt Corp has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 811,265 shares. Moreover, Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0.03% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Mufg Americas Holdg accumulated 5,013 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 0% or 272 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 13,267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.05% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 19.12M shares. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 1,845 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 62,879 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 14,391 shares to 552,704 shares, valued at $54.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,633 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Corp (NYSE:AFL).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD) by 151,200 shares to 760,612 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen New York Amt Free Quali (NRK) by 107,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrials And Mat (IDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 60,680 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stephens Ar accumulated 15,732 shares. City Of London Invest reported 934,941 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 79,239 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 117,689 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 48,774 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 673,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 604,560 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3,923 shares. Saba Capital Lp invested in 11.44 million shares or 2.39% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 49,088 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 117,080 shares.

