Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Trimmed Public Storage (PSA) Position as Market Value Rose; Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 72.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 6,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $575,000, down from 8,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13M shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 331.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 53,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24 million, up from 16,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.21 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford Schroders Intl Multi Cap Val Fd by 106,212 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 17,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 15,050 shares to 6,446 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 154,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,075 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co holds 5,120 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern owns 9.76 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.77% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 62.79 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww invested in 0.05% or 129,993 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tdam Usa invested 1.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Martin Currie owns 156,189 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 309,397 shares. Financial Pro holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa owns 264,860 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Finemark Bancorporation & Tru invested in 0.01% or 4,527 shares. 154,489 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).