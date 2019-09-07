Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Trimmed Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Shares Rose; Lincluden Management LTD Holds Stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS)

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 5,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 470,009 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58M, down from 475,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 16,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 548,205 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 13,450 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $92.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc by 311,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 94,095 shares to 763,390 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,909 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

