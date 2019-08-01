Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Raised The Williams Companies (WMB) Position by $402,780 as Shares Declined; Rk Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by $2.55 Million as Share Value Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 45,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 309,699 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, up from 264,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 383,265 shares traded or 229.88% up from the average. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in The Williams Companies Inc (WMB) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 14,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 82,026 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 67,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in The Williams Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 18.53M shares traded or 161.19% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.84% stake. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc owns 10,607 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 5.53% or 346,952 shares. Financial has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 46,692 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 44,774 shares. Capital Sarl reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Advisors Incorporated Ok holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 219,293 shares. Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Private Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 69,928 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.36% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 86,193 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Ltd Partnr Int A (Prn) by 19,792 shares to 70,290 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 12,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,308 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 4,125 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 534,874 shares. 16,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Hsbc Pcl owns 27,556 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 15,493 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) or 21,200 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 2,400 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 9,920 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability has 86,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 3,549 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 7,959 shares. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 11,200 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.23% or 41,100 shares. Fmr Lc reported 539 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 42,700 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).