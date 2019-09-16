Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Raised By $22.17 Million Its Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holding; Shorts at Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Raised By 3.6%

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) stake by 50.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 223,906 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 667,214 shares with $66.55 million value, up from 443,308 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc now has $50.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 384,691 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs

Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) had an increase of 3.6% in short interest. CMCO’s SI was 1.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.6% from 1.00 million shares previously. With 100,600 avg volume, 10 days are for Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s short sellers to cover CMCO’s short positions. The SI to Columbus Mckinnon Corporation’s float is 4.67%. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 80,869 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “7th Annual Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit Focuses on Building for Impact – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Appoints Scott Grenn as Office Business Leader, Health in Northern California – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 9,800 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,091 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Markel Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 609,500 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lpl Lc holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 26,209 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has 16,514 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cap Research Global reported 4.04 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 1.51% or 2.04 million shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Incorporated Adv invested in 44,065 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv has invested 0.14% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 5,049 shares. Cap Guardian Co invested in 0.99% or 733,304 shares. Private Trust Na holds 10,289 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,792 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) stake by 75,878 shares to 321,694 valued at $15.98M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) stake by 19,024 shares and now owns 188,725 shares. Total Adr (NYSE:TOT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -0.50% below currents $99.83 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $95 target in Friday, April 5 report.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $910.61 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 17.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 23.22% above currents $38.55 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co invested in 6,835 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street accumulated 434,283 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 18,381 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 4,456 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 36,856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd, California-based fund reported 5,944 shares. 38,216 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Lp. Lord Abbett And Llc reported 0.06% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 127,384 shares stake.