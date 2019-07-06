Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lowered Its Holding in Republic Services (RSG) as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Financial Architects Lifted Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4093.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 16,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 21/03/2018 – Axios: SCOOP: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak out in the next 24 hours on the data-harvesting revelations that…; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 08/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers tactics like Cambridge Analytica; 18/05/2018 – In March, allegations surfaced that Cambridge Analytica, hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign, improperly used data of 87 million Facebook users; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Pursuing Forensic Audits to Investigate Cambridge Analytica Claims; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAVE ACCESS TO LARGE DATA

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 4,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,691 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 82,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.5. About 503,415 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares to 117,643 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Management reported 56,096 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. 24,885 were reported by Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Com holds 86,242 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Planning Lc, Florida-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs owns 114,995 shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Invest Lc accumulated 0.02% or 360 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Company reported 0.27% stake. Ssi, a California-based fund reported 5,818 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,635 shares. Dorsal Cap Mgmt holds 5.56% or 510,000 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.04M are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Century has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $367,410 activity.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,771 shares to 65,658 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.84M for 28.04 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wedgewood Pa holds 0.89% or 7,115 shares in its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc reported 502,034 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). D E Shaw Com owns 103,059 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 41,914 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 3.19M shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.03% or 4,035 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.04% or 2.84M shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,822 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,286 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.13% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Aureus Asset Ltd owns 2,696 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

