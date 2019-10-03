Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lifted Foot Locker (FL) Position By $759,320; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shorts Up By 20.53%

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Foot Locker Inc (FL) stake by 4978.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 18,520 shares as Foot Locker Inc (FL)’s stock declined 26.80%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 18,892 shares with $791,000 value, up from 372 last quarter. Foot Locker Inc now has $4.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 835,202 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker’s stellar quarterly earnings report on Friday shows there’s still some life left for brick-and-mortar retailers, says @jimcramer; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. to the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to Possible lmproper Insider Trading; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – A string of solid earnings reports has kept equities afloat this week, with Foot Locker adding to the optimism on Friday; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) had an increase of 20.53% in short interest. LMT’s SI was 2.00 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 20.53% from 1.66M shares previously. With 1.20M avg volume, 2 days are for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s short sellers to cover LMT’s short positions. The SI to Lockheed Martin Corporation’s float is 0.71%. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $380.41. About 401,761 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Among 8 analysts covering Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Foot Locker has $68 highest and $3700 lowest target. $47’s average target is 13.83% above currents $41.29 stock price. Foot Locker had 15 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 26 by B. Riley & Co. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 26. Credit Suisse maintained Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) on Monday, August 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 26 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Monday, August 26. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Monday, August 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold FL shares while 126 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 102.98 million shares or 3.11% less from 106.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 1,343 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 43,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited has 47,081 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% or 4,330 shares. Zpr Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.3% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 168,938 shares. 20,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 700 shares. Euclidean Techs Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 18,792 shares. Victory Management holds 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 50,437 shares. Smithbridge Asset De accumulated 44,142 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings reported 92,351 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 449,411 shares in its portfolio. American Century Inc has 116,670 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) stake by 240,304 shares to 850,113 valued at $40.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 126,916 shares and now owns 513,700 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ingalls And Snyder Llc holds 668 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,681 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn invested in 7,614 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 562 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.88% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 150,657 shares. First In reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 52,596 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited holds 0.05% or 952 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 655 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,470 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 642,220 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 559,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 18.54 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.25% above currents $380.41 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $35600 target. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.