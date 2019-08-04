Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Increased Stake in Comerica (CMA) as Stock Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Decreased Stake by $1.07 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 19,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 590,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.32 million, up from 571,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 1.96 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 10,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 892,671 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.88M, down from 902,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc Com (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 123,424 shares to 985,193 shares, valued at $32.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 8,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,888 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 2,826 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.09M shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 12 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,258 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,159 shares in its portfolio. Aqr accumulated 245,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Pitcairn Com stated it has 3,612 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% or 4,393 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital has invested 0.07% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.09% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). 192,011 are held by Btim. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc holds 51,933 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.19% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 48,147 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $249.74 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. 4,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,813 shares to 17,867 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 77,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

