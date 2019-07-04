Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Increased Southwest Airlines (LUV) Position; AT&T Inc. (T) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $37 target. See AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Buy Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Southwest Airlines (LUV) stake by 113.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 784,127 shares as Southwest Airlines (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 1.48M shares with $76.68M value, up from 692,987 last quarter. Southwest Airlines now has $28.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.06M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – 289.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 172.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES IN ADVISORY VOTE – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Capacity Up 1.8%; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $251.03 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 12.81 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Citizens And Northern Corporation has 25,046 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 127,554 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 4,708 are held by Barnett And. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.91% stake. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or invested in 23,297 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.64% or 317,705 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.3% or 55,882 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability holds 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 34,567 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stoneridge Inv Partners Lc holds 1.22% or 131,996 shares. American Research & Mngmt Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,758 shares. Tru Investment Advsr has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 393,556 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) stake by 6,558 shares to 19,474 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 20,843 shares and now owns 115,153 shares. General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 21,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.02% or 23,887 shares. Intl accumulated 200,447 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Gibraltar Cap reported 74,369 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 50,405 shares. Blair William Co Il invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ledyard Bank holds 96,784 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 64,918 shares. Boston Prns accumulated 10.00 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. 22,303 are owned by Counselors. Cadence Bankshares Na reported 6,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability owns 36,183 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).