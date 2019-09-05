Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Its Holding in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $3.12 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Stake Lifted by Kepos Capital Lp

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 62,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 187,659 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 250,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 1.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – 12YO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 33FB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 25,761 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 20,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $223.61. About 615,652 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 8,894 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 3.3% or 108,356 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Advisors Limited Co has 0.07% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 57,758 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has 23,427 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.17% or 1.16M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 3.84M shares. Bartlett And Lc owns 36,884 shares. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.1% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1.21M shares. Ghp Investment Advisors has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 5,138 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc holds 0.34% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,068 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.52% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Tt accumulated 199,747 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

