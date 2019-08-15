Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Idacorp (IDA) Holding by $15.15 Million; Targa Resources (TRGP) Position Maintained by Calamos Advisors Llc

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 153,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 94,654 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 247,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 177,512 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 103,905 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 72,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 2.59M shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 80,795 shares to 66,057 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 155,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,437 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “The Top 5 Buys of the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund – GuruFocus.com” published on July 17, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 405,000 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Profund Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Cwm Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Stephens Ar reported 22,965 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lvw Advisors Ltd owns 8,475 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory reported 2,554 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 693,806 shares. Zimmer Lp accumulated 0.72% or 1.44M shares. Aperio Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 179,796 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 237,781 shares. Illinois-based Castleark Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hightower Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 15,902 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 54,597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 19,712 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 42,000 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 16,414 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 150 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,491 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Rare Limited accumulated 483 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 2,871 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 183,117 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 102,496 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,423 shares. 2,363 are owned by Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability. Profund Advisors Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,770 shares. Paloma Prns Co reported 0.02% stake. Caprock Gru invested in 0.17% or 8,936 shares. Assetmark holds 491 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 214,705 shares to 974,380 shares, valued at $154.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corpation (NASDAQ:FNSR).