Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased By $2.72 Million Its Viacom Class B (VIAB) Holding; Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is 8.76% above currents $78.46 stock price. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. See Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) latest ratings:

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Viacom Inc Class B (VIAB) stake by 99.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 93,767 shares as Viacom Inc Class B (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 537 shares with $16,000 value, down from 94,304 last quarter. Viacom Inc Class B now has $10.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 784,705 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on April 25, 2018; 26/03/2018 – VIA: BREAKING: Nickelodeon officially parts ways with Dan Schneider. DHD reports “multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider filed by members of his staff” “Under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars.” “Well documented temper issues for years; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Says Turnaround On Track in Bid to Shore Up Business; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM REAFFIRMING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN 2H’18; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.68M for 8.40 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 33.07% above currents $25.55 stock price. Viacom had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy”. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Thursday, May 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) stake by 49,944 shares to 51,445 valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL) stake by 54,106 shares and now owns 71,724 shares. Yum China Holdings Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Invest has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Allied Advisory Services has 79,227 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 364,146 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh invested in 35,799 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Blume Mgmt stated it has 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.19% or 19,232 shares. Regions Finance accumulated 0.44% or 474,989 shares. Bailard has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 218,977 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 4,588 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ledyard Financial Bank owns 40,160 shares. Srb Corp holds 6,085 shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 169,890 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $17.07 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.