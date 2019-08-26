Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Stake in Dril (DRQ) by $302,400; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Stake

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 2,640 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 9,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 240,724 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc. (CRM) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 58,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 63,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.54M shares traded or 247.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domini Impact International Equity Fund by 93,444 shares to 335,683 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 7,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 6,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 27,065 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 14,879 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 3,589 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 782,609 were reported by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 156,165 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,972 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 73 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co accumulated 0.75% or 241,496 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 246,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 117,883 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 105,000 shares. Birch Run Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 158,600 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 380.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 17,876 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Sand Hill Global Limited holds 0.7% or 43,104 shares in its portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Waverton Investment Management Limited holds 5.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 626,761 shares. Zacks Investment invested in 0.01% or 2,095 shares. 1.73 million are held by Suvretta Capital Lc. Moreover, Telemark Asset Management Llc has 1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ems Ltd Partnership accumulated 729,170 shares or 8.67% of the stock. Cibc World owns 53,381 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,709 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Com has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,781 shares. S&Co Incorporated invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 40,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department owns 215 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor (NYSE:FLR) by 21,090 shares to 29,225 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Term Bond.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

