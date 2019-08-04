Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Its Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $320,768; Endurance Wealth Management Cut Its Universal Display (OLED) Position by $736,136

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 168,392 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74 million, down from 173,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $205.49. About 2.37M shares traded or 260.07% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 2,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 42,325 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 29.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LG Display to invest $2.6 bln in OLED panel plant in S.Korea – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

