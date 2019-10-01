Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Its Amphenol Cl A (APH) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Holding by $14.09 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 81,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 281,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.77 million, down from 363,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $182.32. About 186,702 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 756,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 326,475 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.32 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 24,219 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 13,085 shares stake. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 1,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Huntington National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 4,465 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd has invested 0.99% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 132 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 12,703 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 96 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,722 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 2.86M shares. 134,259 are held by Maryland Cap Mgmt. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 0.04% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 575,212 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.69% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 482,974 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 123,816 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11,100 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $169.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88 million for 41.06 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.94 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 341 shares. 8.96M are owned by Massachusetts Ma. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,109 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated, Nevada-based fund reported 25,318 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 0% or 8,794 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 50,805 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 126 shares. Guardian Lp accumulated 5,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 20,984 shares. 3.22M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 110,599 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 276,759 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Inc has 0.1% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST) by 6,218 shares to 12,518 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 61,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).