Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Boosted Stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp (CTSH) by $2.54 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered Its Stake

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp (CTSH) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 35,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.06M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 1.33M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $275.79. About 1.92 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23. Middleton Sean had sold 403 shares worth $27,416 on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House has 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 37,930 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 126,993 shares. Franklin reported 13.63 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Capital City Comm Fl accumulated 0.98% or 31,893 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And accumulated 0.29% or 69,736 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co reported 7,192 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,498 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Addenda reported 0.46% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 44,715 are held by Bailard. Kames Public Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 26,269 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 7,296 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Muhlenkamp And has 92,460 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 21,048 shares to 90,881 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arkema Sponsored Adr (ARKAY) by 9,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,058 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Del Com (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners LP invested in 0.14% or 2,100 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Drexel Morgan & Communications invested in 0.31% or 1,505 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested 2.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Donaldson Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,441 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crystal Rock Cap Management holds 45,344 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability invested in 17,528 shares. Raymond James Services Inc reported 223,854 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 39,465 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has 229,694 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 21,349 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 1.07% or 30.86 million shares. Hills Commercial Bank owns 3,914 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.