Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Boosted Its Enbridge (ENB) Position; Ing Groep Nv Has Decreased Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding

Ing Groep Nv decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 19.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv sold 14,560 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 58,820 shares with $7.84 million value, down from 73,380 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 955,568 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 28.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na acquired 25,623 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 116,504 shares with $4.20M value, up from 90,881 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $72.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 1.78M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Polen Growth Fund Ins stake by 10,085 shares to 734,187 valued at $23.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Republic Services Inc Cl A (NYSE:RSG) stake by 66,298 shares and now owns 11,393 shares. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Enbridge a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge gets permit for Line 5 pipeline underwater supports – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge, NextDecade plan development of Rio Bravo pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv increased Alphabet Inc Cap Stk stake by 2,709 shares to 73,588 valued at $79.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 42,954 shares and now owns 54,988 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was raised too.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Box, iRobot, Kimberly-Clark, Match, Oracle, Pinterest, Seattle Genetics, Texas Instruments and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays Upgrades Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -4.29% below currents $141.19 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16.