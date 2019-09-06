Glenmede Trust Company Na Decreased Mercury Computer Systems (MRCY) Holding By $6.22 Million; Cannabis Science (CBIS) Has NaN Sentiment

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Mercury Computer Systems (MRCY) stake by 17.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 97,208 shares as Mercury Computer Systems (MRCY)’s stock rose 9.92%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 448,912 shares with $28.77 million value, down from 546,120 last quarter. Mercury Computer Systems now has $4.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 30,801 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio

Cannabis Science Inc (CBIS) investors sentiment NaN in Q1 2019. It’s in 2018Q4. The ratio [12345], as 1 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 1 reduced and sold their stakes in Cannabis Science Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 389,180 shares, up from 242,180 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cannabis Science Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cannabis Science, Inc. for 99,780 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

Cannabis Science, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes phytocannabinoid pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.91 million. The firm is developing medicines for autism, blood pressure, cancer, cancer side effects, and other illnesses, as well as for general health maintenance. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s drugs under development include CS-TATI-1 for newly diagnosed and treatment-experienced patients with drug-resistant HIV strains, as well as those intolerant of available therapies; CS-S/BCC-1 to treat basal and squamous cell carcinomas; and a proprietary cannabis therapy for neurological conditions.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.25M for 65.75 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

