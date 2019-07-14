Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Unumprovident (UNM) Stake by $717,750; Zacks Investment Management Holding In Philip Morris Intl (PM) Was Has Increased

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 35,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,329 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.69M, up from 640,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Unumprovident Corp (UNM) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 21,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 643,033 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.75M, down from 664,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Unumprovident Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 1.62 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Harris Associate LP stated it has 0.65% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Opus Invest Management holds 0.74% or 42,500 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin State Bank N A has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company reported 0.61% stake. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 76,255 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,874 shares. 1.15 million are held by Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp. Altfest L J And reported 85,506 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 61,448 shares. Kistler invested in 0.34% or 9,408 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 1,628 shares. Trustco Financial Bank N Y reported 5,248 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 9,134 shares to 109,640 shares, valued at $46.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 109,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,588 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited invested in 0% or 21,475 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 35,518 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd reported 1,082 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt has 17,452 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York reported 0% stake. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 8,522 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity reported 0.05% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,649 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clark Mngmt Grp owns 982,514 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 40,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 226,635 shares stake. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Co has 82,785 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.01% or 4,212 shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 7,144 shares.

