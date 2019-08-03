Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $320,768 as Share Price Rose; Brinker Capital Raised Its Holding in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) as Share Price Rose

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 34.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 18,884 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 14,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $161.94. About 94,517 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 2,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 42,325 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calvert Small Cap Fund I by 27,409 shares to 487,591 shares, valued at $12.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) by 9,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,370 shares. 77,809 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 12,500 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 300,429 shares. Ima Wealth has 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Marietta Limited has invested 0.36% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Thomas White Limited has 15,691 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 14,900 are held by Essex Services. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 93,861 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 5,594 shares. First Manhattan holds 74,384 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Principal Group invested in 847,873 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 274,232 shares to 110,681 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 10,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,003 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).