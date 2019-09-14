Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Its Entegris (ENTG) Stake by $7.71 Million as Stock Price Rose; Abm Inds (ABM) Market Valuation Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Decreased Position by $400,000

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 208,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 830,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.00M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 37,202 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 461,415 shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 30,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Industries to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Industries to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries Named By Best in Biz Awards – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries to Participate in the CL King Best Ideas Conference on September 19th – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ABM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer owns 312,981 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 123 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Credit Suisse Ag has 45,276 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc owns 578,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 222 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Palouse Capital Management reported 0.1% stake. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 102,935 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 40,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 13,305 are held by Creative Planning. Geode Mngmt Ltd stated it has 844,247 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Cornerstone Inc reported 31 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.03% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 92,501 shares. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 545,548 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.09% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 20,490 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,841 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 31,364 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 16,951 were reported by Dupont Mgmt. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.13% or 4.78 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory has 1,874 shares. Numerixs Invest Incorporated has 6,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 9,899 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 16,322 shares to 125,339 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fd by 86,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.