Glenmede Trust Company Na Continues to Hold Holding in Neogenomics (NEO); Abbott Labs (ABT) Position Boosted by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 22052.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 195,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 746,233 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 937,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.33 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.90M, up from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 130,659 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $402.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 289,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, City Hldgs Com has 1.09% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 48,329 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Com reported 140,138 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 2,042 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 203 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 108,889 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams accumulated 88,536 shares. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 3,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First City Capital Incorporated holds 0.73% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 12,730 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt reported 14,341 shares stake. Locust Wood Advisers stated it has 722,166 shares or 4.51% of all its holdings. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chatham Capital Group Inc stated it has 19,510 shares. Pure Financial reported 11,443 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.73% or 157,902 shares. Sunbelt Inc owns 9,761 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership has 48,248 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 229,270 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 342,629 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,412 shares. Falcon Point Cap Lc stated it has 219,992 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 349,272 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Grp accumulated 37,441 shares. Moody National Bank Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nicholas Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.53% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Alphaone Inv Limited Com has invested 0.98% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 26,918 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc holds 74,169 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.02% or 143,435 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 2.71M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 626,261 shares in its portfolio.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 76,774 shares to 481,014 shares, valued at $32.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 17,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,653 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group Nv Ord.

