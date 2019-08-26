Glenmede Trust Company Na Continues to Hold Holding in Illumina (ILMN); Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holder Gfs Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $462,000 as Market Value Rose

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 190,845 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 52.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,898 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $279.7. About 103,228 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 94 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,597 shares. Williams Jones Associate Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc owns 43,647 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 18,958 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.21% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,831 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 11.49M shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.17% stake. Wellington Shields And Co Lc reported 74,249 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 0.04% or 700 shares. Columbus Circle Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,830 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd holds 9,925 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Saturna Cap has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 424,686 shares to 732,840 shares, valued at $47.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unumprovident Corp (NYSE:UNM) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,033 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 28,367 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc holds 1,979 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Covington Capital has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 68,031 shares. 2,455 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mngmt. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bollard Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 3,555 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 71 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Company reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer National Insur Tx stated it has 81,170 shares. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability reported 7,250 shares stake.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.88 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.