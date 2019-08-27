Glenmede Trust Company Na Continues to Hold Holding in Honeywell International (HON); Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Its Holding by $23.23 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel (CBRL) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 144,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The hedge fund held 353,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.05M, up from 208,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Cracker Barrel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.62. About 90,536 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 09/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® to Power the Country Roads Stage for Second Year at the 2018 CMA Fest; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 214,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 974,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.85 million, up from 759,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $157.2. About 906,309 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 142,922 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 84,971 shares. Starr Interest owns 20,000 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 3.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kbc Group Nv owns 67,758 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 2,739 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Crossvault Management Limited Co stated it has 49,579 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.32 million shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc reported 1.94% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com owns 89,508 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc has invested 1.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 10,927 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc reported 7,772 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,861 shares to 15,377 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 257,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store – Can It Keep Cracking At It? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CBRL, PII, SHAK – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is Yielding 4.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CBRL, JCP, MMM – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 64,996 shares to 151,519 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sub V by 217,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,924 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 0.13% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Morgan Stanley accumulated 84,578 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.32% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 2,468 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.03% or 448,059 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns invested in 0.11% or 8,715 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 29,481 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 0.03% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 17,251 shares. Edge Wealth Llc has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 100 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 345,628 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare has invested 0.06% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).