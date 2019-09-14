Glenmede Trust Company Na Boosted Its Stake in Exponent (EXPO) by $300,962 as Share Value Rose; Biogen (BIIB) Stake Maintained by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 5,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 14,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $872,000, up from 9,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 139,492 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.79 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 157,259 shares to 57,767 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,403 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 150 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 235,484 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 100,748 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Creative Planning invested in 3,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 42,200 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 56,416 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability reported 319,119 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.03% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 1.52M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 50,192 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Communications L L C holds 0.22% or 851,710 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 7,157 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 7,196 shares. Ohio-based Victory Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.2% or 574,330 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,034 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 87,488 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt LP owns 149,269 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 107,206 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 1.38 million shares. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 0% or 4,500 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 1,427 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 399,890 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Tree Management Lp owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 25,288 shares.

