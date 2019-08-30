Glenmede Trust Company Na Boosted Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding by $2.52 Million; American National Registered Investment Advisor Trimmed Its Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $476,000

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 281,287 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 17/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 6937.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 47,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 48,278 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 199,312 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Welch & Forbes Ltd Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,386 shares. 8,400 were reported by Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or. 57,327 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company. Cobblestone Advsr Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,240 shares. City has 646 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Argi Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 27,554 shares. Us National Bank De holds 381,597 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,231 shares in its portfolio. Argent holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,992 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The owns 44,773 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1 shares. 186,694 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 661 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Completes Acquisition of Specialty Materials Manufacturer Dexmet – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $378.94 million for 17.11 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 7,587 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 108,887 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 93,841 shares. Three Peaks Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Fund owns 31,559 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lomas Management Limited Liability holds 1.18M shares. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 4,178 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 463,750 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,104 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management reported 3,912 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Luminus Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.03% or 3.48 million shares. 2,850 are owned by C M Bidwell Associates Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 256,741 shares.