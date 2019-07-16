Glendon Capital Management LP Upped Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position; Novume Solutions (NVMM) Shorts Decreased By 31.17%

Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) had a decrease of 31.17% in short interest. NVMM’s SI was 43,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.17% from 63,200 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM)’s short sellers to cover NVMM’s short positions. The SI to Novume Solutions Inc’s float is 0.39%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.69. About 47,214 shares traded or 147.05% up from the average. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVMM) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMM News: 13/03/2018 NOVUME SOLUTIONS SAYS ON MARCH 7, RECEIVED NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF THE NEOSYSTEMS MERGER AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – NOVUME SOLUTIONS – TERMINATION BY NEOSYSTEMS WAS DUE TO CO’S FAILURE TO COMPLETE QUALIFYING OFFERING, AS DEFINED IN NEOSYSTEMS DEAL, BY FEB 28, 2018; 02/04/2018 – NOVUME SOLUTIONS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) stake by 11.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 206,513 shares as Cvr Partners Lp (UAN)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 2.07M shares with $8.21 million value, up from 1.87M last quarter. Cvr Partners Lp now has $415.00M valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.0434 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6634. About 13,200 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF

Novume Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated automated traffic safety enforcement solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.36 million. The Company’s solutions include automated speed, red light, and distracted driving camera systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells its products to municipalities and other public safety agencies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,000 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 162,088 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership. Regions holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 8,120 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Citigroup reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 5.57 million shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 14,900 shares. Citadel Advsr reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Raging Mgmt Limited Co holds 8.87 million shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc owns 17,374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 38,259 shares.