Glendon Capital Management LP Trimmed Ally Finl (ALLY) Position by $6.75 Million; Share Price Rose; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake by $3.63 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 93,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 104,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 863,317 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,552 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $201.93 million for 14.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Limited Liability accumulated 311 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0.03% or 79,859 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 186,954 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.24% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 25,974 shares. 4.03M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Basswood Cap Management Ltd owns 174,565 shares. Moreover, Harris LP has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 633,530 shares. Cap Ww Invsts owns 7.08 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 414,563 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 1.18M are held by Lakewood Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 144,833 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 125,638 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 0.26% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 94,621 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 25,471 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $371.11 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.