Glendon Capital Management LP Raised Its Position in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) by $1.05 Million; Rivernorth Capital Management Position in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) Trimmed by $2.41 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 200,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 268,982 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 469,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 39,058 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 464,864 shares traded or 380.97% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 183,886 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 23,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 14,276 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). City Of London Investment Mngmt reported 207,467 shares. Ameriprise owns 127,903 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 180,499 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Incorporated Lc invested in 30,542 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 84,969 shares. Robinson Lc reported 351,618 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 88,973 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 26,562 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,940 activity.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 466,309 shares to 541,758 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD) by 283,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).