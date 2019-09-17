Glendon Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Cvr Partners LP (UAN); As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Cut by $472,625 Its Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 44,994 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,120 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, down from 23,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 1.18 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 2,700 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Com reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 120,764 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 24,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 2.00 million shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 2.34 million are held by Glendon Cap Mngmt Lp. Raymond James Assoc owns 22,579 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6.38M shares. Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 23,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 2.97M shares stake. Next Finance Inc accumulated 500 shares. 130,424 are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 231,380 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 328,194 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Grp Inc Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,567 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). M&R Capital Mgmt Inc owns 36,638 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 355,570 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 109,836 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has invested 0.75% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi owns 3,093 shares. Ghp Advsr Incorporated reported 1,936 shares stake. Stearns Fincl Ser Group Inc reported 1,287 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sun Life Fin Incorporated invested in 216 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 448,026 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research Inc holds 15,969 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 2,910 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 10,335 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.37 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 25,076 shares to 54,742 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).