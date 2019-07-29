Glendon Capital Management LP Lowered Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding as Market Value Rose; Crosslink Capital Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 686,465 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94 million, down from 65,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $648.41. About 172,721 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.99 million for 8.66 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 60,060 shares to 206,679 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 578.94 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

