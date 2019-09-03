Glendon Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Stealthgas (GASS); As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Has Upped by $310,473 Its Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1529. About 9,421 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 435,667 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 20/03/2018 – Black & Red: Baxter: Sources claim Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcement could come next week; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “StealthGas: Poor Recent Performance, But The Long Term Cash Flow Generating Potential Of The Company Is Under-Appreciated – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 05/23/2019: GASS,CEO,SDRL,RDS-A,RDS-B – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Home Depot Rises, Kohl’s Falls on Mixed Results – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “StealthGas (GASS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).