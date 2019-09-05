Glendon Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF); Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Nvidia Com (NVDA) by $362,475

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 109.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 2,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.61M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 159,484 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 438,944 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 150 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 324,106 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd has 52,380 shares. Montecito Comml Bank reported 10,655 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 8,579 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 1,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 8,612 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication holds 0.1% or 13,300 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 510 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eni makes 1T cf gas discovery in Nigeria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is a Buy When the Chips Are Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.