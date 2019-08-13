Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Position in Stealthgas (GASS); Manikay Partners Has Decreased Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Position by $12.00 Million; Shares Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 245 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 704,664 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It

