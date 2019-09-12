Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Its Dana (DAN) Holding; Livent (LTHM) Shorts Increased By 5.73%

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) had an increase of 5.73% in short interest. LTHM’s SI was 19.45 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.73% from 18.39 million shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 8 days are for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s short sellers to cover LTHM’s short positions. The SI to Livent Corporation’s float is 13.42%. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 2.33M shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased Dana Incorporated (DAN) stake by 52.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 250,081 shares as Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s stock declined 12.70%. The Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 724,813 shares with $14.45 million value, up from 474,732 last quarter. Dana Incorporated now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 1.86M shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS DANA FIRST-TIME ‘BB+’ IDR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Dana Hldrs Will Own About 52.75% of Combined Company, GKN Hldrs Will Own 47.25%; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S:DRIVELINE COMBINATION W/ DANA LEAVES GKN WEAKLEANS RTGS; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 27/03/2018 – Dana Inc at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Dana Rexroth Collaborating with Engine Manufacturers to Support Stage V Emissions Regulations in Europe; 29/03/2018 – DANA: UNLIKELY PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GKN WILL PROCEED; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Dana as a Top Supplier for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 29/03/2018 – Melrose succeeds in hostile bid for British engineer GKN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Livent (NYSE:LTHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Livent has $13 highest and $700 lowest target. $10’s average target is 33.33% above currents $7.5 stock price. Livent had 4 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.