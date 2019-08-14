Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake by $619,539; As Opko Health (OPK) Shares Declined, Rk Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.845. About 191,786 shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.70M market cap company. It closed at $3.9 lastly. It is down 18.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,908 shares to 58,160 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Morgan Stanley holds 3.37 million shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 85,706 shares. Moreover, Diversified has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 10,000 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 314,100 shares. 496,130 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 517,109 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 13,102 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 26,667 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 48,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 10,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 21,839 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 255,426 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.70 million activity. 30,000 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares with value of $61,500 were bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGANELLI JOHN A bought $20,888. Fishel Robert Scott bought 50,000 shares worth $96,000. 8,000 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares with value of $20,452 were bought by Rubin Steven D. 3,250 shares valued at $6,630 were bought by Logal Adam on Thursday, May 9. 10,000 shares were bought by HSIAO JANE PH D, worth $20,297 on Thursday, May 9.