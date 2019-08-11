Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position by $619,539; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holder Great Point Partners Decreased Its Stake by $5.46 Million

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 363,533 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 58,054 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,244 are held by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,088 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Greenwich Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 20,781 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Raymond James has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 29,388 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Limited. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 183,499 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 1,040 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 193,205 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 65,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Ltd holds 98,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd owns 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 142,388 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 8.87 million are owned by Raging Management Limited Liability Company.