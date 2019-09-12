Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Dana (DAN) by $4.75 Million; Kidder Stephen W Lifted Position in Chevron (CVX) by $422,840 as Shares Rose

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 21,155 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 17,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.1. About 1.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 754,063 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 12/03/2018 – TRADE UNION UNITE- URGES GKN SHAREHOLDERS TO REJECT LATEST TAKEOVER BID FROM MELROSE; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 15/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Host Investor Forum; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B; 19/03/2018 – DANA SEES YR ADJ EPS $2.75 TO $3.05, SAW $2.60-$2.90; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 30/04/2018 – Dana 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/03/2018 – DANA YR SALES GUIDANCE INCREASED BY $300M TO $7.75 TO $8.05B; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal Still Substantially Undervalues GKN Driveline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,699 shares to 103,311 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,600 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

